LilBaby held an impromptu pop-up for his fans in Atlanta over the weekend to celebrate the release of his new album #MyTurn.

Lil Baby pulled up to the Westend Mall in his Lambo truck & gave away free CDs to his album, #MyTurn, signed autographs, and took pictures with his fans .

On top of that, Lil Baby is even invested in the Westend Mall. Definitely invested in giving back to his community and home town.

