Shaq Shows Off Hairline After Losing Bet

Shaquille O’ Neal has had a bald head for years so we don’t really know if he can grow a full head of hair.

Shaq lost a bet to his NBA on TNT co-host Dwayne Wade. O’ Neal bet Wade that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat Wade’s former team the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Heat won the game and Shaq had to pay off a bet.

Wade wanted O’Neal to let his hairline grow in. Shaq debuted the line on Tuesday’s NBA pre-game.

Despite some teasing on the show and online, O’Neal said, “I look good, and I’m proud to do it. And I’m gonna keep it like this all week!”

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

