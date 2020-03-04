Fans Vote For Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Cover

Ahead of the release of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake,” the Philly rapper ran a Twitter poll to allow fans to pick the cover art for his album.

There were three covers to choose from, the first cover was a multi-colored raindrop surrounded by gold diamonds which was the same as the artwork promoted for his “Baby Pluto” short-film.

The second and fan-choice was of three women standing on the moon waving at an aircraft hovering over the Earth. The third was of a mass of people surrounding Uzi with signs supporting Uzi and his new release.

“You guys picked cover 2 for Eternal Atake the album. THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP ON THIS DECISION,” Uzi tweeted. Eternal Atake is to be released on March 13th.

Short film for Eternal Atake “BabyPluto” 🌟🛸 Watch here 👁 pic.twitter.com/ZSsgJsQU19 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: