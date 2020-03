While doing her “Hot Topics” segment Wendy Williams made a grave mistake.

She went to talk about MeganTheeStallion but instead mentioned Meghan Trainor while talking about Megan’s record label woes.

“Meghan Thee Trainor is another one going through it,” Wendy said as she brought up the story. “She’s 2 now but she was only 20 when she signed her first…I mean Megan…”

When the audience caught on to the mistake everyone laughed.

