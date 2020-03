Rap Snacks will pay tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

As a part of their ICON series, Biggie will be on the packaging for Cookout Barbecue Sauce and Honey Jalapeño-flavored potato chips.

Just so you know, this is legit to Biggie’s legacy. Rap Snacks has teamed up with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and Volleta Wallace.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the snacks will go toward educational help for inner-city students.

