DaniLeigh & Da Baby Dating Rumors Spark After DaniLeigh and His Baby Mama Go At It

It’s been a good year for Da Baby. The Bop artist recently charted on Billboards 200 with the No. 1 album Kirk earlier this year, which gained 182 million streams.

But with more money comes more problems and Da Baby could attest to that when it comes to the women department.

Fans on social media are alledging that the rapper is now dating singer, DaniLeigh after she was caught getting into it with Da Baby’s baby’s mother, Mimi via Twitter.

It appears that the two began to exchange words after DaniLeigh called Mimi out for always having negative things to say about her via twitter stating, ” When ur bio says u only spread positivity and ur entire timeline is hate.”

Fans took this as a subtweet directed towards the mother of two seeing as though Mimi’s bio says, “spreading positivity, love, and energy. I really been dat.”

Mimi took heed of Dani’s slight jab and responded, “Sis got me blocked, but words keep getting back to me..so hopefully the energy is the same in real life.”

DaniLeigh and Da Baby do not follow each other on social media nor have the two commended on the status of their relationship, so there is no word on whether the two are an official couple.

As you may recall, the two met on the set of Da Baby’s music video for Bop where Dani choreographed the entire thing.

This isn’t the first time Da Baby has ran into some trouble with the ladies.

Mimi recently blasted the rapper on Instagram after finding out that he got another woman pregnant.