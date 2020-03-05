Nicki Minaj’s Husband Surrenders to Federal Authorities in Sex Offender Case

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has surrendered to federal authorities after failing to register as a sex offender.

His appearance and arraignment was at 2pm today (Wednesday) in Los Angeles, CA.

He was indicted on February 25th by a grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender.

Kenneth spent four years in jail after being convicted of attempted rape. He is required by law to register as a sex offender for life.

Beverly Hills police pulled him over in November. When they ran his information they saw that he was registered in New York but not in California as a sex offender.

He and Nicki now live in California.

