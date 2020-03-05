TBT: Pop Smoke & 50 Cent Performing ‘P.I.M.P’ [Video]

Big Woo’s name must live on by any means!

On this lovely Thursday we like to bring it back with some positive content behind Pop Smoke.

As we all know, Pop Smoke was tragically gunned down during a visit to the west coast.

50 Cent was always a big supporter of Pop and even mentioned him during an interview with radio personality Ebro Darden. After some back and fourth banter between Fif & Ebro he implied “you wouldn’t do that to Pop Smoke… Woooo Wooo!” Here is a throwback video of Pop Smoke & 50 Cent performing Fif’s classic track “P.I.M.P”.

