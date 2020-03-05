Twenties is a new BET show from famed writer/ actor Lena Waithe about her struggling life trying to break in as a Hollywood writer. She cast the perfect lead in Jonica T. Gibbs, plays the Lena-inspired character “Hattie”, and Christina Elmore & Gabrielle Graham, who portray Hattie’s best friends. The show touches on the up and downs of women in their twenties navigating Los Angeles and the entertainment industry in a way that also celebrates a queer lead, something that was not previously actively explored on BET.

All three cast members sit down with Radio One to talk about how they found themselves on the show, they reveal the biggest lessons they personally learned in their twenties and also if the BET audience is ready for a lead character like Hattie.

Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned In Their 20s [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Hot 107.9 Staff

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: