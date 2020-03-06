PHILLY: Tickets To Doja Cat’s Sold Out Concert At The Fillmore 3/30 + $250 Cash!

Doja Cat has stormed on the scene moo’ing her way to the top! Doja will be pulling up to Philly on March 30th. Make sure to buy your tickets ASAP! Hip-Hop 103.9 always got you since WE ARE THE CULTURE! Not only are we giving you the chance to buy tickets to Doja Cat’s sold out show, were giving away $250. In order to be a contestant for the giveaway take our music survey for your chance to win tickets to Doja Cat’s concert & $250 cash.

Music Survey: http://sgiz.mobi/s3/9c0a33a3b331

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: