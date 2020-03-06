TikTok Clarifies Lizzo Accusations

After Lizzo accused social media platform TikTok of deleting her bathing suit photos, TikTok has decided to respond to the allegations.
A TikTok spokesman said the video Lizzo was talking about was thought to have violated their policies, but reinstated the video after further review.
“TikTok loves Lizzo,” the spokesperson said. “We’re thrilled that Lizzo uses the app to express herself and share her experiences.”
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #Lizzo wants to have a word with #TikTok after her bathing suit videos were mysteriously deleted from the popular app. ___ Lizzo called out TikTok on its own app alleging that her videos of her in her bathing suits were taken down by the app. ___ In the video, Lizzo is lip-syncing as her message flashes across the screen. “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” Lizzo wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?” ___ It’s clear Lizzo is clearly pointing out that the rules may not be fair for all bodies. She concluded the video by saying-click the link in our bio to read more. 📹: @lizzobeeating