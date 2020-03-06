TikTok Clarifies Lizzo Accusations

After Lizzo accused social media platform TikTok of deleting her bathing suit photos, TikTok has decided to respond to the allegations.

A TikTok spokesman said the video Lizzo was talking about was thought to have violated their policies, but reinstated the video after further review.

“TikTok loves Lizzo,” the spokesperson said. “We’re thrilled that Lizzo uses the app to express herself and share her experiences.”

