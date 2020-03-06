Gossip
Fans Are Concerned For Post Malone After Video Surfaces Of Him Stumbling On Stage [Video]

Post Malone has been traveling around the world on his Runaway Tour. During one of his recent stops a video surface of Post Malone seeming to be not okay rolling around the stage. Fans instantly were concerned about his health. Posty has been known to always have a cigarette in one hand & a beer in the other. Has he took his casual drinking to a different level? We hope he has not and Posty was simply just having some fun on stage trolling us.

 

 

