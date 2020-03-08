Shots Fired At Lil Baby Concert, 1 Person Hospitalized [Video]

Atlanta’s golden child Lil Baby has been making his way around the world performing his latest album ‘My Turn’ . During a recent stop in Alabama, Baby’s concert ended early when gun shots went off in the middle of his performance. It’s reported that Lil Baby made it out safe but their was an innocent bystander hit during the shots going off. Lil Baby denies of any shots being fired tweeting that “Blogs post anything for a click, sh**t lame”. As the story develops further their will be more details on the way.

