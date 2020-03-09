DaBaby Appears to Slap Woman at Tampa Concert

DaBaby was walking through the crowd on the way to the stage when he slapped a woman.

The crowd ended up turning on him and boo’ing him. He left without performing.

He took to his IG to explain that the phone hit him in the face and he had no idea who hit him.

He said he was blinded by the light of the flash. He said regardless of gender he would have reacted the same way.

He also offered $10,000 to anyone who has a clear angle of the incident.

He apologized for hitting the woman.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: