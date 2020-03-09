Nicki Minaj Standing by Husband

Last week, Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

He is registered in New York. It was revealed during a traffic stop that he is not registered in California.

While she has not released a formal statement, sources say she will most likely address the situation on an upcoming episode of Queen Radio.

According to Blast, Kenneth Petty has been able to get one of his sex cases dismissed, however, he still faces similar federal charges.

The sources also said that this situation is not a deal breaker for Nicki.

Of course she wishes it had not happened but she has known Kenneth forever and knows the person he is.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: