One thing about Kylie Jenner’s crew of friends–they can keep a secret!

It appears that Kylie and Travis Scott have been back together for a few weeks now.

While they are back together, spending significant holidays with each other and not dating other people, they appear hesitant to put a “title” on what they are now.

Kylie did drop us a hint a while back with the meme of her and Travis Scott with the caption, it’s a mood.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: