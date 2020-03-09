Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Walks First Red Carpet As Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade, all attended the 2020 Truth Awards on Saturday.

This was 12 year old, Zaya’s first red carpet since revealing she is a transgender girl.

D-Wade posted the photo of all three of them with the caption, everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade.

The three took the stage where Dwyane admitted that when an 8 year old Zion Wade came out to them as a family they were not educated.

He admitted that they reached out to good friends and a male couple to help them navigate the correct language to use and what to listen out for.

Another bit of advice they received was to make sure that Zaya knows she has a community and felt the love and support both inside and outside the home.