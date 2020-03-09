Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Walks First Red Carpet As Zaya Wade

View this post on Instagram
Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel??? Last night was a dope experience for our family. Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community! ✊🏾🖤
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade, all attended the 2020 Truth Awards on Saturday.
This was 12 year old, Zaya’s first red carpet since revealing she is a transgender girl.
D-Wade posted the photo of all three of them with the caption, everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade.
The three took the stage where Dwyane admitted that when an 8 year old Zion Wade came out to them as a family they were not educated.
He admitted that they reached out to good friends and a male couple to help them navigate the correct language to use and what to listen out for.
Another bit of advice they received was to make sure that Zaya knows she has a community and felt the love and support both inside and outside the home.