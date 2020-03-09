Kendrick Lamar Links Up With Nas Following pgLang Launch

Nas has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for his latest project which he announced on Thursday. (March 5)

In an Instagram photo posted on Sunday, Nas is pictured next to Lamar holding the pgLang Times newspaper.

The new initiative comes from the mind of Lamar and his long-time collaborator, David Free. A website for the “at service company,” features a video with Baby Kreem, Yara Shahidi and Jorja Smith.

All merchandise that was featured on the website has since sold out and the only thing known about pgLang is that it’s a multilingual service that features music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts from creators that “breaks formats to build ideas for the curious.”

