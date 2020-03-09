Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake Projected to Debut at No. 1

Lil Uzi Vert released his long-awaited album, “Eternal Atake” on Friday (March 7) and already it’s projected to debut at number one and a deluxe version of the album is already on the way.

Uzi announced the deluxe edition of “Eternal Atake” the day before the release of the original and a tracklist of the newly added songs surfaced on Twitter on March 8th.

The deluxe edition features songs with Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” is posed to surpass Eminem as the second biggest release of 2020 behind K-Pop group, BTS.