Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Participated In The ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge

Elizabeth Warren and SNL’s Kate McKinnon aren’t the only ones to “Flip The Switch,” Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez also participated in the Tik Tok challenge.

At the beginning of the video Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing a backless white sweater dress as she dances to the song and Alex is seen standing by, phone in hand filming the shenanigans.

As Drake begins the rapping, “I just flipped the switch,” from his hit song, “Nonstop,” the scene quickly changes to Alex wearing Lopez’s dress and her in his suit and sunglasses holding the phone.

The “Flip The Switch” challenge got the attention of many after former Democratic Presidential nominee, Elizabeth Warren participated in the challenge on Saturday Night Live.

