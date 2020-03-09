Blue Ivy Enjoys Courtside Seats With Dad Jay-Z at Lakers Game

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy sat courtside at the Lakers vs Clippers game on Sunday. The father/daughter duo shared an afternoon of quality time watching the game and later met with players and took pictures after the game.

Blue, 8, looked very stylish with black pants, a black crop top, Fendi combat books and a custom blue jean jacket that read: “Blue Is My Name.”

After the game Blue and JAY-Z took pictures with JaVale McGee, Maverick Carter and Lyra Carter.

Other famous faces attending the basketball game included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Billy Crystal, 2 Chainz, Law & Order creator, Dick Wolf and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.