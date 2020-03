Precautions of the Coronavirus strikes again and big venues are exercising great precaution, including the NBA.

The National Basketball Association reportedly sent out a notice warning teams to prepare for possibly playing games without their fans present at the stadium.

Nothing is confirmed, but LeBron is not with it.

He said in interview if that takes place, that he would not be playing. He said he plays for his fans, and they they can have fun with that.

