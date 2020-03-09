Spike Lee Says The New York Knicks Lied On Him

Spike Lee wants to set the record straight, and it’s making New York Knicks owner James Dolan look funny in the light. The renowned director claims he was never told to use the VIP entrance, which is at odds with what the organization told the world.

Back on Monday, March 2, controversy was ignited when Spike Lee had anything but a smooth entrance into Madison Square Garden to watch his beloved New York Knicks plays the Houston Rockets (the Knicks won).

The next day, on ESPN First Take, Mars Blackmon relayed how he got static because he used the Employee Entrance, which he had been using for decades without issue. While the misunderstanding was seemingly worked out at the game, Lee said he wouldn’t be attending anymore Knicks games this season. Then the Knicks fanned the flames of their own struggle with a press statement pretty much saying Spike Lee was anything but a victim.

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

Knicks fans and basketball fans in general were pissed off at Dolan for the perceived disrespect. Now Lee has returned to Instagram to reiterate that no one on the Knicks told him not to use the same door he’d been using for years, until a security guard told him to get off the elevator.

“Good Morning Orange And Blue Skies. On Monday,March 2,In Da Year Of Our Lawd ,2020 This Ticket Was Scanned As I Went Through The Employee Entrance On West 33rd Street,” reads part Spike’s caption of a photo of the described ticket. “I Had Used This Entrance For Over Da Last 30 Years. The Previous Time Was Last Wednesday Afternoon When I Introduced The Hit Broadway Play TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD For A Free Performance To 18,000 New York City Public School Kids. On My Dear Mother’s Grave -Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee, No One From The Garden Had Ever Told Me I Could Not Use The Employee Entrance Until Garden Security Told Me To Get Off The Elevator Once I Had Entered After This Ticket Was Scanned. Believe What You Want-Da Garden Lied On Me. Think About This-All Of A Sudden I’m Gonna Think Up Some Insane BS Like This? After 30 Years,I Just Decided To Blow Up Da Spot? For What? For Publicity?What Am I Promoting?”

Well, where is the lie? He also says there is no love lost with the Knicks players, but the beef is between him and Dolan.

