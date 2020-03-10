6ix9ine’s Prison Release Date Has Been Officially Announced

The biggest troll on the internet Tekashi 6ix9ine has been doing some jail time for racketeering and firearm charges. Following the sentence was a period of Tekashi in and out of court allegedly snitching on everyone from his former group. Now, no matter if your still a 6ix9ine fan or not we are all glued to our phone for any update about Tekashi getting out of jail. The official date has been announced, Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to get released August 2nd. Will he get out of jail and enter witness protection? Or will he run straight to his phone and start trolling everyone in there mothers. August all of our questions will be answered.

