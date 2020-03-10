Roddy Ricch Doesn’t Want Fans To Put Their Arm Around Him

Recently we have been seeing more and more public figures react different when a fan got too comfortable with them. As an example, Jay Z during a Lakers game (courtside of course) a fan put his arm around him and Hov quickly removed the fans arm. Roddy Ricch has joined the “Don’t Touch Me” group chat making it known via Twitter to fans that if you don’t know him personally do not put your arm around him! The tweet stated “stop putting your arms on a n*gga shoulders while we taking pictures if we not family”. We heard you Roddy!

