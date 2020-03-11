DaBaby’s Slapping Victim Rips His Apology: “It’s Insincere”

Tyronesha Laws, DaBaby’s most recent assault victim says that his apology is “insincere.”

Laws is citing the video DaBaby did with comedian Michael Blackson joking and making light of the situation. Tyronesha has retained lawyers and says that she suffered a bruised cheekbone.

Laws’ attorney has been in contact with DaBaby’s legal team and they are trying to come to a resolution.

Laws says she wasn’t the one who blinded DaBaby with the phone light. Shortly after the incident DaBaby went to Instagram Live to apologize.

