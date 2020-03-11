Cardi B Says Fashion Nova Products &Weaves Impacted By Cornavirus

Leave it to Cardi B to bring some humor to the Coronavirus panic. The “Press” rapper posted a video on her Instagram to alert customers of Fashion Nova about why their orders were running behind.

“If you’re wondering why your weave or your FashionNova packages haven’t arrived, guess what, coronavirus. I’m telling you, s*** is getting real,” Cardi told her followers.

Cardi, who is a spokeswoman for the online retailer, admitted she was a “little scared” over the Coronavirus and planned to stock up on food because she says the, “Coronavirus is on tour.”