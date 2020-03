egan Thee Stallion has released her self-directed video for “Captain Hook,” one of the songs from her EP, Suga.

The song is set in the studio where she is seen writing, rapping and pouring up with her friends for an impromptu party.

Megan’s EP Suga has been met with mixed reviews, she recently made news after trying to renegotiate her record contract with her label 1501, who says she owes them money.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: