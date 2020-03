Soulja Boy has ended his video game selling business in favor of selling dish detergent.

He revealed his new business venture during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Soulja’s new company is called The Soap Shop and he has a number of different detergent flavors like strawberry, coconut, and more.

Besides helping you keep your things clean Soulja revealed that he will be getting back to the music by hopefully releasing new music this summer.