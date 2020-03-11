Apple Testing Feature to Unsend Messages

Source: Apple / apple

If you’ve ever wished that you could unsend a text message you sent to someone Apple is working to help you never send an unnecessary message again.

Business Insider is reporting that Apple is working to allow Apple users to retract an iMessage that you didn’t really want to send.

The way it works is that once a message is sent a notification with fine print will pop up and let everyone involved know that the message was unsent.

The rumor is that the new feature will be part of the next iOS update, and there are still lots of questions on how the feature will work.

Another fun fact about the feature is that it won’t work on Android phones, just the blue bubble messages.

