Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein, a former Hollywood mogul and film producer has now convicted of two felony sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison.
As reported by the New York Tines, before the sentencing, Weinstein’s sexually assaulted victims gave emotional statements about the damage he had done to them.
Miriam Haley testified that Mr. forced oral sex on her in 2006 and emphasized how he had forever altered her life and crushed her spirit
Prosecutors made a list of allegations from women who said Mr. Weinstein had sexually assaulted them over four decades.
