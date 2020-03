Meek Mill has a video of his plane being searched by authorities.

He posted the footage on his Instagram Story.

Meek said, “Searching the jet againnnnnn. Somebody calling them. Gotta be looking for drugs on us. That’s a insult. He acting like we got a load of drugs. He done called the people on us again.”

Meek’s plane was searched just last weekend.

So this the second time in a week the Feds searching Meek Mill private jet. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YKqDzUOQ51 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 11, 2020

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: