Jimmy Butler Bashes The 76ers, “I Didn’t Know Who The F**k Was In Charge”

Uh oh, Jimmy Butler isn’t done talking about his former team. Butler played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season in which appeared to be a magical trio for years to come with Butler, Simmons & Embiid.

The trio was very short lived where in the offseason Butler declined any offers from Philly and quickly decided to take his talents to south beach to join the Miami Heat. Since the departure, their has been rumbles around the reasoning of him not wanting to resign. Jimmy Buckets finally spoke up on a recent podcast appearance where he was asked about the leadership on the 76ers he replied “it was difficult I didn’t know who the f**k was in charge”.

SMH Jimmy why you gotta do us like that.

