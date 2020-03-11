LeBron Changes His Mind About Not Playing With Fans

As reported before, LeBron made a statement that if the NBA decided that teams would play games without their fans present as a precaution for the Coronavirus, he would not be present.

However it looks like LeBron has had a change of heart.

Somebody must have talked to LeBron because he said “when I was asked the question of would you play without no fans, I had no idea that there was a conversation going behind closed doors about the particular virus”

LeBron also reported that he would be disappointed if the NBA plays games without fans, he will listen to whatever the NBA decides is the safest thing to do for both the players and the fans amid the rising coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: