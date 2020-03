We all know Megan Thee Stallion is known for driving the boat with her hotties which means she pours D’usse in their mouth out the bottle, but not today.

Hot Girl Meg, not playing any games. She is very aware of the Coronavirus and taking all precautions with her performances and club appearances.

She got all her hotties driving the cup now, no more taking it to the head.

