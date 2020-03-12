Meek Mill and Milano Jetsets to Jamaica for ‘Babymoon”

Meek Mills and Milano are living their best lives pre-baby!

The pair were recently spotted vacationing together in Jamacia for what seemed to be one last vacation before their baby comes.

Although the couple was not photoed together, both, Meek and Milano took to Instagram to post pictures from their trip.

The rapper’s soon-to-be baby mama, Milan Harris, gave followers a glimpse of her super pregnant self with a photo in a blue bikini with the caption, ” learning how to be a better person, sister, daughter, friend & the best mother possible.’

Meek also shared a glimpse of their trip by uploading a video of him hanging with popular Jamaican rapper, Popcaan. (Collab soon maybe?)

While we are unsure of how fair along Milano is, it looks like she can be due any day now by the looks of her belly.

The fashion designer announced her pregnancy during one of her fashion shows. It was later confirmed that Meek Mill was the father of the baby.

Glade to see that Meek and Milano on good terms!