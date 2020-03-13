Disneyland Will Close For Fourth Time Ever Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Happiest Place On Earth will shut its doors for just the fourth time in its history, as officials work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California are closing on Saturday through the end of March, while the resort hotels will remain open until Monday, giving guests a chance to make new arrangements.

A spokesperson notes that there have been “no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort,” adding that the decision was made in “the best interest of our guests and employees”.

According to Variety, the only other times Disneyland closed were after the assassination of President Kennedy, when the Northridge earthquake hit in 1994, and on September 11, 2001.