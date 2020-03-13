Marc Lamont Hill Makes Sick Joke On Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus: ‘Call Me When Will & Jada Got it’

Marc Lamont Hill’s response to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus diagnosis was pretty racist and some people drug him for it.

Hill tweeted in response to the news of Hanks and Wilson and tweeted, “I’m Black, call me when Will and Jada get it.”

Hill almost immediately felt the pressure after posting the tweet, he quickly deleted it and tweeted, “Deleted. I wasn’t trying to be mean. I was making a joke that came across poorly. All my fault.”

Hill also responded to a user who commented on his post saying, “‘he’s not black so i don’t care if his life is at risk’ yeah it was in poor taste my brother lol.” Hill apologized again for the tweet and said, “Sometimes you just gotta hold the L and keep it moving.”