Utah Jazz Player, Rudy Gobert Issues Coronavirus Apology

Rudy Gobert, a player of the Utah Jazz, issues an apology  after his decision to touch all the media press mics in his belief that he couldn’t contract the coronaviurs.
With that action, Rudy apologizes for endangering and exposing his team members, fans and many employees. 

Read Rudy’s apology letter in his Instagram Post Below:

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

