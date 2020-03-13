Mark Cuban Putting Together A Plan To Still Pay NBA Employees

In the midst of this Coronavirus, this is such a pressing time for employees who work for organizations and companies who have suspended daily activities due to the Coronavirus.

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is putting together a program to pay Maverick’s employees during the NBA season suspension.

Mark Cuban plans to pay Maverick hourly employees for the next 4 Maverick games that were scheduled to be played “as if the worked”.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: