Mark Cuban Putting Together A Plan To Still Pay NBA Employees

In the midst of this Coronavirus, this is such a pressing time for employees who work for organizations and companies who have suspended daily activities due to the Coronavirus.
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is putting together a program to pay Maverick’s employees during the NBA season suspension.
Mark Cuban plans to pay Maverick hourly employees for the next 4 Maverick games that were scheduled to be played “as if the worked”.
"What about all the people who work here on an hourly basis? We'll put a together program for them," Mark said.