U-Haul Is Offering Free Storage For College Students During Coronavirus

U-Haul is truly the MVP for this move! The majority of college students semester has been on hold due to the wild outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The freeze on each of the students semester is leaving everyone in shock where now they have to leave campus ASAP. Some students may not be able to afford to get a moving truck and take it all back home when they just paid to get everything into their dorm rooms not to long ago.

Nothing to worry about, here comes U-Haul! U- Haul have stepped up and offered all college students free 30 day storage. Salute to U-Haul!

