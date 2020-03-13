Dr. Jen Caudle Advises People In Philadelphia To Stay 6 Feet From Each Other

Dr. Jen Caudle called into Paris Nicole’s show on Hip-Hop 103.9 to talk about the Coronavirus epidemic. Caudle addressed some of the news we have heard in the media in the past 48 hours. Caudle spoke about what she believe was true and what was false being put out by various media sources. and we have the cautious regarding catching the virus.

Rowan University’s owns Dr. Jen Caudle, also emphasized that people need to give about 6 feet of space for one another to help prevent catching the virus. Although COVID is air borne their are ways from preventing it into your own space.

Check out the full interview below for all the facts you need to know about Coronavirus!

