Donovan Mitchell Opens Up About Rudy Gobert, Says “It Took A While For Me To Kind of Cool Off”

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, there have been numerous rumors swirling involving Utah Jazz teammates, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Speaking with Good Morning America, Mitchell has opened up about the situation.

Mitchell is currently under self-quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus after his teammate Rudy Gobert first tested positive for the highly-infectious virus. In his exclusive interview with GMA, Mitchell said, “it took a while for me to kind of cool off” following the actions of Gobert before his diagnosis was revealed.

Per GMA :

“It took a while for me to kind of cool off. I read what he said, and I heard what he said, so I’m glad he’s doing OK, I’m glad I’m doing well. I’m just really happy, to be honest, Robin [Roberts] … it wasn’t the whole party at the end of the day. Neither him or I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I’m glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, eventually leading to the NBA to suspend the season until further notice. Mitchell, alongside Detroit Pistons forward Christian Woods, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Mitchell is currently “asymptomatic,” which means he isn’t showing any of the symptoms associated with the virus he revealed speaking with Roberts and further stated:

“I’m fine. Things are going well. Just in isolation, got a unique setup. No fever, no symptoms as of right now. I’m just blessed to be able to be OK,” Mitchell said. “…I keep making the joke when people ask … if you were to tell me I’ve got to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’d be ready to lace up.”

“…I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms. I could walk down the street, and if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to.”

Gobert has since apologized and followed his NBA brethren and donated more than $500K to assist “Vivint Smart Home Arena employees and COVID-related services in Utah, Oklahoma City, and France.”

As of today, there are 174,085 coronavirus cases across the globe. 6,500 people have died from the virus, 77,876 have recovered. The CDC released a new set of guidelines instructing people to practice social distancing and not allowing any gatherings with 50 people or more, which includes: weddings, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, or conferences for the next 8 weeks.

On Sunday, March 15, NYC mayor, Bill de Blasio, ordered all nightclubs, small theater houses, movie theaters, and concert venues to close. New York City schools were also shut down to help slow down the spread of coronavirus. States across the country have taken the same precautionary measures.

To stay up-to-date on what is going on with the coronavirus, you can either check the CDC or World Health Organization.

