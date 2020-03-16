Unlike most of the world, The Morning Hustle decided to actually ‘social distance’ ourselves over the weekend. So we breakdown what we’ve done on our time at home, and it looks like Billy may need to create a “Fan’s Only” page after he’s had 12 shows cancelled because of the coronavirus cancellations.

What are you doing with this extra “home” time? Hit us on social and give us some suggestions that we need to do or shows we need to watch!

How We Adjusted Over The Weekend During Out ‘Social Distancing’ Period [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

