COVID-19 : Philadelphia Parking Authority Are Letting People Park For Free

Philadelphia Parking Authority are putting their employee’s as a priority by closing all of their offices starting Tuesday March 17th, 2020. Philadelphia Parking Authority have made a statement regarding the current state of parking in the city of Philadelphia:

“The Philadelphia Parking Authority will place a special emphasis on enforcing safety violations, including blatant violations that pose a threat to public order and safety such as double-parking, loading zone violations and blocking entranceways or crosswalks. It is essential that motorists park legally during this health crisis so as not to impede traffic flow or block emergency vehicle access. Additionally, meters, kiosks and residential parking time limits will not be enforced.” via Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The full article regarding parking in Philly is below.

