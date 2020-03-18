Philadelphia’s Official Coronavirus Testing Locations

Philadelphia is taking the Coronavirus very serious and is doing whatever to keep the city safe. Many different health centers stepped up to the plate to offer a helping hand to start different testing centers. The following list is places you can go to get tested for COVID-19 in the city of Philadelphia.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Main Line Health System
Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Jefferson Health)
Temple University Health System
ChristianaCare Health System
Cooper University Health Care
University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine)
