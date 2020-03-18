Philadelphia is taking the Coronavirus very serious and is doing whatever to keep the city safe. Many different health centers stepped up to the plate to offer a helping hand to start different testing centers. The following list is places you can go to get tested for COVID-19 in the city of Philadelphia.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Main Line Health System

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Jefferson Health)

Temple University Health System

ChristianaCare Health System

Cooper University Health Care

University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine)

Related: COVID-19: List Of Free Lunch “Grab And Go” Locations For Students In Philadelphia

List Of Philadelphia Schools Closings Due To Coronavirus

Philadelphia’s Official Coronavirus Testing Locations was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: