People usually have the wrong idea about awkward people. Those who identify as awkward aren’t necessarily shy, they just have unique ways of interacting with the world and processing information. Many of them are introverts. They usually gain energy from being alone and lose energy in stimulating environments, such as social events.

So if you find small talk to be excruciating, networking makes you feel phony and you often feel alone (even in a crowd), then you’re not alone. But what makes an awkward person awkward? Ty Tashiro, a psychologist and the author of Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That’s Awesome, says socially awkward people feel out of sync with those around them. They’ll find small talk mind-boggling.

It’s all about the brain too. Tashiro added:

They love the scientific method and the rules associated with math. They thrive on being able to solve complex problems (as long as those problems don’t involve relationship issues or communication breakdowns).Tashiro says awkward people prefer to skip the first five minutes of small talk in a conversation. They want to get right down to business and focus on the subjects they find exciting.

To all the socially awkward folks in the world, just know that being awkward isn’t a death sentence, it’s a different form of expression. And the world is a better place with you in it. Hit the flip to check out these hilarious memes that only awkward people can relate to.

18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will Understand was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter

