Meek Mill Shares Viral Video Of Louisiana Cop Planting Drugs On A Black Man

In his latest attempt to shed light on the disparity between how police and the justice system handles Black Americans versus their white counterparts, Meek Mill took to social media to share a viral video that showed a police officer in Louisiana planting drugs on a handcuffed Black man after stopping the man claiming he “fit the subscription” of a suspect wanted in the area for selling drugs.

On Tuesday (Mar 17) the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper took to Twitter to share the video, captioning the tweet with a message of his own noting that the incident isn’t anything new to men of color who have experienced this type of unwarranted and illegal behavior for years.

“Now ya’ll can see on video what’s been going on with us black men for years,” Meek said.

According to published reports, the incident in the now-viral video happened on Monday (Mar 16) when three officers responded to a call in the area that a suspect was selling drugs. The video shows the three officers detaining and handcuffing Dominique Griffin because he reportedly “matched the description” of the suspect in question. The video not only shows the officers manhandling Griffin, but it also shows one of the officers attempting to plant drugs on an already handcuffed Griffin before another officer begins chasing the woman who was recording the incident taking place.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde, Griffin resisted arrest and bit the arresting officer who was treated and released from a local hospital. All deputies involved were interviewed as part of the investigation.

“The video in question is part of the evidence that has been collected in the case,” JPSO said in a statement. “It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video.”

JPSO also noted that Griffin was also interviewed by authorities who obtained a search warrant to confiscate his cell phone, which uncovered what they determined to be evidence of a “potential drug transaction.”

Despite the “evidence”, Griffin was not booked on drug charges but will reportedly face charges for alleged battery against an officer.

