15 Hip-Hop Joints To Stream While You Get Your Self-Quarantine On

Now that the Coronavirus has the nation running around and stocking up on food, liquor and toilet paper, people are preparing to hunker down at home and live the life of an agoraphobic.

Luckily for us this Trump era pandemic came during the age of entertainment streaming and with options like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, boredom really shouldn’t be a problem for anyone with access to these platforms.

To help you get through the next few weeks or months, Hip Hop Wired has assembled the top 15 shows and films to help Hip-Hop head get through these trying times while reminding you of just how amazing this Hip-Hop culture truly is.

From TV series like Atlanta to films like Paid In Full, the culture of cultures is ready to keep you hold you down and be as entertained as can be for the foreseeable future.

Atlanta – Amazon Prime

If y’all ain’t been tuning into this gem of a series then you’re missing out on things like how the myth of Florida Man came to be. Season three can’t get here fast enough.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu

Get familiar with arguable the greatest Hip-Hop group in music history and their struggles coming up in the streets.

Nas: Time Is Illmatic – Amazon Prime

This documentary is a must for any Nas fan and no, it doesn’t get into his legendary Hip-Hop battle with Jay-Z.

Paid In Full – Netflix

Dame Dash allegedly slapped up Harvey Weinstein during production of this film. That should be enough to get you to support it. Also, Camron did his thing in this joint.

The Last Dragon – Amazon Prime

We’re not sure why Ralph Machio is more remembered for his role in The Karate Kid when Taimak Guarriello’s Bruce Leroy would’ve smoked him with two jabs. He would’ve did Mr. Miyagi dirty too if he had to. No cappin.’

Wild Style – Amazon Prime

Come on, b. Y’all should know why this is a must. Big up Charlie Ahearn.

Free Meek – Amazon Prime

Peep Meek’s struggles and realize why we should never bring up the L’s he suffered at the hands of Drake ever again.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly – Netflix

The man has the hottest Air Jordan collaborations out today. At least appreciate his grind to get to that point.

Dolemite Is My Name – Netflix

Eddie Murphy makes his triumphant return as the classic Blaxploitation character of the 70’s. Joint was hella funny.

Juice – Amazon Prime

Before Tupac was 2Pac, he was Bishop and for that we’re all grateful.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce – Netflix

It’s been a minute since the Queen B has given us anything to swoon over. Might as well revisit this greatness.

Above The Rim – Amazon Prime

Tupac and Avon Barksdale were running the streets together in this classic 90’s streetball film.

The Get Down – Netflix

Get an idea of what the birth of Hip-Hop in New York City was like in the 70’s… even if it contains some millennial slang. It is what it is, b.

The Wire – Amazon Prime

While y’all folks was trippin’ off of Walter White’s reign in Breaking Bad, we were witnessing all kinds of true gangsterism in the streets of Baltimore and it was classic ish. Damn you HBO for ending such an amazing saga.

A Different World – Amazon Prime

When Black TV sitcoms were out here encouraging the community to be their best selves, A Different World was head and shoulders above the rest. Now we have Love & Hip Hop (shrug).

