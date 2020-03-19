Coronavirus
Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees At Risk Of Exposure To The Coronavirus

The Millennium Tour 2020 Raleigh

Recently, the latest Wake County resident that has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) also attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13th, 2020.  Omarion, Bow Wow, Sammie, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky hit the stage for their last concert before rescheduling other stops due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The person was symptomatic during the show between 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 13th, 2020 to midnight Saturday, March 14th, 2020. The individual sat in Section 5 of the floor but moved around throughout the show.

The Wake County Public Health Division has a special information line for those that have attended and/or worked the show at PNC Arena on March 13th exposed Wake County residents. Call 919-857-9375 to receive the next steps if you have or don’t have symptoms.

